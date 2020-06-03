MDH: 372 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 21,169 patients no longer isolated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 372 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 25,870.
There have been 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,086. There are 21,169 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 876.
As of 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 3, there are 537 people hospitalized, 254 in ICU.
3,203 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 265,718.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 20,011 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 11,963 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 567.
164,136 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
