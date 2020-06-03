Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office reports motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash on Highway 169

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office reports it responded to a crash between a pickup truck and motorcycle on U.S. Highway 169 on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at approximately 3:12 p.m. near Seven Mile Park.
Authorities say 71-year-old Howard Vogel of rural St. Peter was traveling in a 2011 Ford pickup in the northbound lane before he made a left turn to cross the southbound lanes of traffic. A news release from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office stated that Vogel made this turn directly in front of 65-year-old John Roby of Mankato, who was traveling southbound on a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
The motorcycle was unable to stop and broadsided the pickup truck.
Roby was airlifted from the scene by North Memorial Air Care. His condition is currently unknown.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. Peter Police Department, Nicollet Fire Department, North Mankato Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.