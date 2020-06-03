Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office reports motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash on Highway 169

Authorities say 71-year-old Howard Vogel of rural St. Peter was traveling in a 2011 Ford pickup in the northbound lane before he made a left turn to cross the southbound lanes of traffic. A news release from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office stated that Vogel made this turn directly in front of 65-year-old John Roby of Mankato, who was traveling southbound on a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.