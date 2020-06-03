Pioneer Bank provides over $65 million in PPP loans for local businesses

(KEYC) — A local bank has announced it has assisted small businesses in the area by processing more than 700 loans totaling over $65 million.
The money is categorized under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program to help them cover the cost of not doing day-to-day business.
Pioneer Bank says, on average, businesses received $95,000 and funding is still available to those who may still need it.
“Nothing can replace revenue, right? I mean, our economy depends on that revenue and that money moving through the system, but in the absence of that revenue, this Payment Protection Program has done a lot of good,” Pioneer Bank CEO David Krause said.
Since the end of last year, interest rates have dropped dramatically. This presents an option, or opportunity, for borrowers.
“Clearly when rates go down that’s going to help borrowers,” Krause continued. “Today, with our farmers and small businesses that have been so loyal to us, it’s certainly a good thing for them that during these challenging times when revenue is significantly reduced that they are able to reduce some of the cost by taking advantage of some low-interest rates.”
Interest rates are about 20% lower than they were in 1980 and about 6% lower than in 2000.
