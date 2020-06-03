South Central Minnesota Pride offers tips for celebrating Pride Month during COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - June is Pride Month, and South Central Minnesota Pride has advice for celebrating safely amid COVID-19.
Organizations are finding ways to host online platforms, virtual gatherings and other spaces.
Twin Cities Pride has a number of virtual events planned for this month, including a virtual Rainbow Run on June 27th and a virtual parade on June 28th.
South Central Minnesota Pride will be taking part in the parade by featuring photos from Mankato PrideFest and more.
“Pride is this time where, you know, people come together to celebrate as a community. The important thing is just to remember that, you know, we’re all in this together. We’re here to support you, and we will be able to come together again and celebrate in person," said Executive Director Jeni Kolstad of South Central Minnesota Pride.
Mankato PrideFest is typically held in September.
Kolstad said the team is anticipating to host virtual events and drive-in events.
