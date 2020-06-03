Southern Minnesota fields suffer hail damage

GARDEN CITY, Minn. (KEYC) - Kevin Pamp, President of the Minnesota Farm Bureau describes the scene of hail crashing down on his SUV as he got caught in the storm in Garden City.
“It’s the loudest thing I’ve ever heard in a vehicle. I think what was going through my head is probably why did I think, it wasn’t hailing, it wasn’t raining, it wasn’t doing anything when I left,” says Pamp.
Along with that hail, a tornado was reported near Garden City around 5 p.m.
Tuesday night’s storm system produced anywhere from golf ball-sized hail in Waldorf in Waseca County to quarter-sized hail in Lake Crystal in Blue Earth County. And that’s enough to cause concern for farmers keeping a close eye on emerging crops.
“With hail, a lot of times the plant maybe looks good but you put that bruise on the soybean plant, as we get closer to harvest and that plant matures, that bruise is a weak spot, and then if you get a lot of wind that bruise will cause that plant to tip over in the fall and then of course unable to harvest the soybeans out of that,” says Pamp.
Paap says the good news for those that do need to replant is that it’s still early enough in the season where a newly planted crop still has time to grow successfully.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.