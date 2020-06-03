Storm topples a church’s steeple in New Richland

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - A storm on Tuesday night toppled a 125-feet-tall steeple that has stood for 130 years.
The steeple of Le Sueur River Lutheran Church in New Richland fell to the ground Tuesday night. Members of the congregation thankful though that the damage was limited to the steeple.
“It sheered it off just like someone took a saw right up there and cut it off,”
He says now they will get insurance estimates and decide how to rebuild the steeple, although he says it will be hard to replace what had been a part of that church since 1885.
