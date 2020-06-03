UMN Extension provides resources on how to butcher a pig for home use

WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension recently released a video tutorial and helpful information on how to butcher a pig for home use.
"With COVID-19 causing reduced operations at many pork processing facilities, pig farmers are experiencing a bottleneck of pigs on farms causing them to look for alternative market options,” said Sarah Schieck Boelke, University of Minnesota Extension swine educator.
One alternative market includes selling live pigs directly to consumers, which is what a lot of farmers across the state did.
“The consumer typically would book an appointment with a local small scale meat processor in Minnesota to get the pig butchered," Schieck Boelke continued. "But the problem is many small scale meat processors are booked out for months. With no space available at a local processor and a pig that is ready for butchering, many people are choosing to butcher the pig themselves.”
Schieck Boelke, along with colleagues Ryan Cox, Dallas Dornink and Lee Johnston, created a video tutorial on how to butcher a pig for home use, including human safety, pig welfare and food safety discussions.
Visit the University of Minnesota Extension’s swine webpage for additional information.
