Waseca Public Schools honors its retiring staff and educators

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca Public Schools honored its retiring staff and educators Wednesday with a parade at the district’s high school.
A total of 13 retirees were honored including the district's teacher of the year and its paraprofessionals.
Some of those staff and teachers have worked in the district for over 30 years and among some of the retirees is Superintendent Tom Lee and high school Principal Jeanne Swanson.
“Waseca Public Schools is probably the best place on earth to work," said Swanson. "I always say that if you love the people that you work with it’s not a job and the people that work in this district are easy to love.”
The next generation of educators and staff have some big shoes to fill as they take up the mantle of those veteran school staff.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.