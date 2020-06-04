Eagle Lake Tator Days moves forward as planned

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - While other summer celebrations like RibFest have been canceled, Eagle Lake Tator Days is still in July.
Several events including the Miss Eagle Lake Pageant and Coronation have been canceled.
Other events will still occur, but with some changes to ensure the safety of the public.
"Instead of a lot of traditional things we’re going to try and do things that are socially distant but safe - things like photo contests. Instead of the usual parade where we throw out a lot of candy and that kind of stuff, we’re planning on covering more of the town, said Perry Madden of the Eagle Lake Tator Days Committee.
For more information about the festival, visit the Eagle Lake Tator Days Facebook page.
