Educators begin planning for post-pandemic teaching, MSU Mankato plans to implement new model

“We’ve got this sort of base of understanding about how to do this that makes it much more possible to do it well than it would’ve been before all this happened. So, in a funny way, the crisis that we were thrown into has made this new kind of course delivery possible, but it also has great implications for the future, I mean, if we can provide quality education to students in a classroom and remotely, you can see how that might expand the markets that MSU might serve in the future,” said Matt Cecil, interim provost and senior vice-president for academic affairs.