Educators begin planning for post-pandemic teaching, MSU Mankato plans to implement new model

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Campuses across the nation are beginning to ask what school will look like in a post-pandemic world.
Minnesota State University, Mankato has established a Return to Learn planning effort that redefines the traditional collegiate learning experience.
The university has implemented action teams that are focused on addressing the safety, academic, and teaching needs of the students and faculty.
An example is a new FlexSync model that allows for vulnerable or concerned students to learn from home, thus creating distance between those who attend sessions in person.
“We’ve got this sort of base of understanding about how to do this that makes it much more possible to do it well than it would’ve been before all this happened. So, in a funny way, the crisis that we were thrown into has made this new kind of course delivery possible, but it also has great implications for the future, I mean, if we can provide quality education to students in a classroom and remotely, you can see how that might expand the markets that MSU might serve in the future,” said Matt Cecil, interim provost and senior vice-president for academic affairs.
The university has laid out all the information online and its communication action team is prepared to effectively communicate the changes to students ahead of the fall term.
