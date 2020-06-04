Fire damages apartment in St. Peter

Crews work to clean up and secure an apartment complex heavily damaged by a fire that occurred around 1 p.m Thursday, June 4, 2020, on the 1400 block of North Washington Avenue in St. Peter, Minn. Over 40 firefighters were able to evacuate all of the residents and battle the blaze from the interior and exterior. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Gage Cureton | June 4, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 8:32 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A structure fire in St. Peter heavily damaged an apartment building Thursday.

At around 1 p.m. the St. Peter Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1400 block of North Washington Avenue.

Heavy fire was reported on the northeast side of the building and firefighters evacuated one resident via a ladder from a third-floor balcony.

Firefighters battled the blaze from the building's interior and exterior and all residents were evacuated.

One firefighter received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

