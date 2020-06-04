Fire damages apartment in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A structure fire in St. Peter heavily damaged an apartment building Thursday.
At around 1 p.m. the St. Peter Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1400 block of North Washington Avenue.
Heavy fire was reported on the northeast side of the building and firefighters evacuated one resident via a ladder from a third-floor balcony.
Firefighters battled the blaze from the building's interior and exterior and all residents were evacuated.
One firefighter received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
