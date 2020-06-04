Local business competes in Minnesota Cup

(KEYC) — The annual Minnesota Cup has advanced to the semifinals, giving small businesses around the state an opportunity to compete for cash.
The Minnesota Cup is a competition for new business ventures around the state. Businesses sign up via an application. Judges then review the application to see if the product is strong or intriguing enough to compete. Cash prizes are then given out at the conclusion of the competition. This year, over $500,000 will be distributed to 10 to 15 winners.
"Even though this is an unprecedented and challenging environment for everyone we actually had more people apply to Minnesota Cup this year than they did last year," explained Minnesota Cup Director Jessica Berg. "As much as some things had to be changed or reformatted, we still had a really strong group of applicants this year."
Mankato startup Hearing Glasses is in the semifinal group with 89 other businesses.
Hearing Glasses is in its beginning stages, but has a prototype completed where you wear glasses and, if someone is talking to you, the words appear on the glasses in front of you, assisting those that are hard to hear.
“Minnesota Cup, I think of it more like a process more than a competition,” explained Co-Founder Abdelrasman Elkenawy. “Like hey, we learned about it and now we need to make a business plan, a pitch, how about feedback? What are we missing? We are very enthusiastic about it.”
Over the next few months, semifinalists will create a business plan, investor presentation and a one-minute video about their business.
