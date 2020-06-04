Local leaders enlighten community by forming NAACP chapter in Mankato

“We’re going to put something together so that we can make sure we all come together, so we can hear the problems and concerns of the community, we want to make sure that each and every individual person who have reached out privately with concerns in the workplace and schools, things like that, we can to make sure that those are put on the forefront so that we can address those issues and then we can go out and speak to our local forms of government to say, hey we need to have a sit down, our local police department, hey we need to have a sit down so we can make sure that the voices of the people are heard because that’s the only way change is gonna come forth,” Harper said.