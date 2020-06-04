Mankato YMCA collects donations to support their counterparts in the Twin Cities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato YMCA is collecting donations to support their counterparts in the Twin Cities as the community recovers from last week’s destruction.
Items being collected include diapers, first aid, nonperishable foods, laundry detergent, and other cleaning supplies.
Donations are being accepted today, Friday, and Monday and can be dropped off at the Mankato YMCA lobby between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
The aid will then be delivered on to YMCA’s on University Ave in St. Paul as well as Blaisdell in South Minneapolis on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.