MDH: 404 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 21,490 patients no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 404 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 26,273.
There have been 29 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,115. There are 21,490 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 896.
As of 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 4, there are 512 people hospitalized, 244 in ICU.
3,253 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 275,622.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 20,706 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 12,233 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 580.
174,129 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
