MDH: All who attended protests, vigil should get tested for COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health recommending anyone who has attended a protest, vigil, or community clean-up get tested for COVID-19.
Those with symptoms should get tested right away. Officials say even if you don’t have symptoms, you should still get tested five to seven days after you attended the event. If the test is negative but you’re worried you might have been exposed, experts say you should get another test 12-14 days after the event, even if you do not feel sick.
