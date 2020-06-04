Mental health awareness getting stronger in trucking industry

(KEYC) — Some careers are affected more than others when it comes to mental health.
The trucking industry for one can take a toll on one’s mental health. Drivers can easily get lonely, often driving for weeks at a time.
Companies like Volk Transfer are implementing more helpful tools for employees that include an Employee Assistance Program, giving each driver access to a counselor around the clock.
“Our drivers still call in and talk to our dispatchers on a daily basis and have conversations, ask how they are doing, how their family life is and just trying to address those issues and be open and available,” explained Wade Volk, vice president of operations at Volk Transfer. “Just in this conversation alone I’ve had three drivers reach out to me.”
Volk went on to add that COVID-19 has put additional strain on drivers, as it’s harder to find a bite to eat and keeping the trailer in clean shape is a must.
