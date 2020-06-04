Sports Senior Showcase: Highlighting the Class of 2020

By Rob Clark | June 4, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated June 4 at 3:28 PM

(KEYC) — For the first 20 days of June, KEYC News Now will be showcasing student-athletes from the Class of 2020.

The student-athletes will recall some of the best moments in their high school career.

High school seniors from southern Minnesota and northern Iowa can submit a video to keyc.com/photos.

In the video, please be sure to include the following:

  • Your name;
  • Name of the school you attended;
  • Sports and activities you participated in;
  • Your favorite high school memory; and
  • What you will miss most from high school sports and activities.

Additional questions can be submitted to Rob Clark by emailing rob.clark@keyc.com.

