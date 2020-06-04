Sports Senior Showcase: Highlighting the Class of 2020

(KEYC) — For the first 20 days of June, KEYC News Now will be showcasing student-athletes from the Class of 2020.
The student-athletes will recall some of the best moments in their high school career.
High school seniors from southern Minnesota and northern Iowa can submit a video to keyc.com/photos.
In the video, please be sure to include the following:
- Your name;
- Name of the school you attended;
- Sports and activities you participated in;
- Your favorite high school memory; and
- What you will miss most from high school sports and activities.
Additional questions can be submitted to Rob Clark by emailing rob.clark@keyc.com.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.