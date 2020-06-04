Summer pack program deliveries begin

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On the heels of a record school year, where 1,060 students were fed, Feeding our Communities Partners is getting food out the door once again for the summer season.
Delivery kicks off today for their Summer Pack Program. and the need is great. About 12.6% of children in Blue Earth County are food-insecure. 29% are also ineligible for federal nutrition programs leaving them and their families without access to additional resources. Through the summer program, Individual volunteers will drop off enough food to feed the 403 enrolled students through July 5.
We’ve actually set up a process where we can load the food directly into our volunteers’ cars so they don’t have to come out, there’s no contact, and they can actually leave the food on their doorsteps so there’s no contact once again."
Additional partnerships have the Backpack Food Program extending their ability to include vouchers in their summer packs as well.
“We’ve been able to partner with Nicollet Mart so that they can get their milk and produce there as well as Dietz Food in Mapleton. Families are able to get their milk there and produce as well.”
Students can still sign up until the end of June to receive a food delivery for July.
For more information visit https://feedingourcommunitiespartners.org/index.html.
