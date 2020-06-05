Blue Earth County is now looking for election judges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those wanting to serve in Blue Earth County as an election judge for the upcoming August and November elections can now apply.
According to Blue Earth County, election judges help set up and take down polling places, help register voters, show people how to vote, hand out ballots, assist voters, compile voter statistics and more.
Judges need to be eligible to vote in the state, read, right and speak English and complete training.
The county is also looking for those fluent in other languages.
Students who are at least 16 can also serve as an election judge trainee.
For more details, visit the county’s website.
