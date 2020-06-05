Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office warns about new COVID-19 scam

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office is warning residents about a new COVID-19 related text scam.
According to their Facebook page, recipients receive text messages asking them to click a link to learn about individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 in their area.
The link prompts the recipient to provide personal information which can then be used for fraudulent purposes.
The office says this coincides with state contract tracing, but this method is not the Minnesota Department of Health’s protocol.
The office is also warning residents of another scam where residents are getting calls from people wishing to conduct damage inspections of their homes.
The office warns people to not disclose when they will and won’t be home.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.