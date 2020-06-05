Support for Colin Kaepernick grows; Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players

“I think people understand it so much more now than they did three years ago and I’m all for protests. I’m all for change,” Shanahan said. “What’s different now and then, it’s embarrassing to say, probably, but I think white people are more passionate about it now than then. That’s our ignorance and that’s what upsets black people. They have every right to be upset because they haven’t just been telling us this the last few weeks. They’ve been telling us this since our grandparents, and I’ve been hearing it from every one of my friends since I was 14. Then I hear Champ Bailey talking about it in his Hall of Fame speech. It’s all the time and it’s too long. Whatever’s got to get changed, let’s do it.”