Committee Against Domestic Abuse resumes Keep Me Safe program

“we have families now that haven’t seen one another for almost two months. So we’re anticipating some pretty excited kids and a lot of emotions when kids get to see their noncustodial parent for the first time in several weeks or a month. It’s a joyous occasion when they do get to spend time together so we’re really anticipating more and more families starting to contact us again,” says Stacy Huntington Scofield, Program Manager at CADA.