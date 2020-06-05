Committee Against Domestic Abuse resumes Keep Me Safe program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A program by the Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) resumes operations after a two-month suspension.
CADA’s Keep Me Safe program has been running for 14 years. It had its first visit this morning since having to close back in March due to COVID-19. The program provides a safe, nurturing environment for families to rebuild their relationship after they’ve experienced violence or trauma. Non-custodial parents can spend up to two hours with their kids.
“we have families now that haven’t seen one another for almost two months. So we’re anticipating some pretty excited kids and a lot of emotions when kids get to see their noncustodial parent for the first time in several weeks or a month. It’s a joyous occasion when they do get to spend time together so we’re really anticipating more and more families starting to contact us again,” says Stacy Huntington Scofield, Program Manager at CADA.
The Keep Me Safe program has three centers..connecting families in Mankato, New Ulm, and St. Peter.
