Fairmont’s Sagedahl running strong at 81

“It’s fun once you get into it. Have patience. You aren’t going to come off the couch and set records. It takes a while, I’ll give you an idea. The first time I ran 400 meters, I ran it in 1:12. After a few years, I ran it in 1:05. Have patience. Second thing, first of all, see your doctor. Make sure your heart is okay to do it. It puts a strain on the heart, but it’ll make your heart stronger if you’re active. I would say just start out with one or two events and see how it goes. I started out with one event, it was in Pittsburgh, I saw someone carrying a javelin, and I’m an old baseball player, I should try that, had fun, and got into discus. Don’t be afraid to start, it’s fun and you meet some nice people,” said Sagedahl.