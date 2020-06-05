Minnesota Farmfest 2020 in Redwood County canceled

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - The upcoming annual ag show Farmfest has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a note to past attendees, IdeAg, the group behind Farmfest, says the safety, health and well-being of everyone involved in the show is top priority and they decided to cancel the 2020 event, originally scheduled for August 4-6 at the Gilfillan Estate near Morgan.
In election years, Farmfest is known for its political forums. The group says they will still host those this year, but they will be held virtually.
Farmfest says they plan to be back in 2021.
Statement from Farmfest:
"Over the past ten months, the Farmfest team has worked hard preparing for Farmfest 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world, we have carried on, optimistic for the future. At the same time, it takes thousands of exhibitors, partners, sponsors, volunteers and attendees to make Farmfest great. The safety, health and well-being of everyone involved with the show, their families, and surrounding communities is paramount. Therefore, it is with great disappointment and heavy hearts that we share that Minnesota Farmfest 2020 is canceled. The uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with related governmental guidelines regarding large events, makes it impractical to hold a successful, engaging, and safe show.
Farmfest, originally scheduled for August 4-6, 2020, in Redwood County, has served the agriculture community for 38 years. We know Farmfest is an important resource for your farm operation. We have diligently weighed all our options, talked with officials and collaborated with our event partners before making this decision. We understand the impact that canceling the show has, but simply put, it is the right decision to make in these uncertain times.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a truly unprecedented situation around the world. Our thoughts are with those who have been directly affected by the virus, and all those struggling with the ramifications of this global health crisis.
Farmfest Virtual Forums
While the in-person Farmfest event is canceled, we are excited to announce that the annual political forums typically held on the Farmfest grounds will be held in a virtual format for 2020. As plans progress, we will distribute more information about how to connect. Please see the Farmfest website for additional information.
In closing, we thank you for your continued support of Minnesota Farmfest. We are fully committed to the 2021 show and look forward to seeing you there!"
