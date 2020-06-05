Minnesota Farmfest 2020 in Redwood County canceled

"Over the past ten months, the Farmfest team has worked hard preparing for Farmfest 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the world, we have carried on, optimistic for the future. At the same time, it takes thousands of exhibitors, partners, sponsors, volunteers and attendees to make Farmfest great. The safety, health and well-being of everyone involved with the show, their families, and surrounding communities is paramount. Therefore, it is with great disappointment and heavy hearts that we share that Minnesota Farmfest 2020 is canceled. The uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with related governmental guidelines regarding large events, makes it impractical to hold a successful, engaging, and safe show.