Former Madelia educator announces candidacy in District 23B

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — A former Madelia Public Schools teacher recently announced her candidacy to run for the Minnesota House District 23B seat, which is currently filled by incumbent Rep. Jeremy Munson.
Yvonne Simon, the co-owner of Crystal Collection Reindeer farm in rural Lake Crystal, announced the decision in a news release.
“I am so excited to announce my candidacy to serve our district communities in the Minnesota Legislature,” said Simon. “Our communities face many challenges. We need a new set of eyes and talents to take those challenges on. I am a problem solver and, when I’m not helping to run our reindeer farming business, I want to work to help ensure that the needs of our local farmers, businesses and our community members are heard. I want to take my leadership skills to the Capitol to speak on behalf of our communities within the district. We need strong, locally focused leadership who will help our area recover from the COVID shutdowns and other challenges facing us at this time."
Simon was previously the area program director for the Minnesota Farm Bureau that spanned across Blue Earth, Watonwan and Le Sueur Counties.
Simon and her husband, Daryl, who serves on the Farmed Cervis Advisory Task Force for the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, have lived in Blue Earth County for over 40 years.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.