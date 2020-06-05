Independent investigation underway after photo circulates of Mankato officers restraining individual

Independent investigation underway after photo circulates of Mankato officers restraining individual
FILE — An image is circulating on social media of two Mankato officers restraining an individual following the events surrounding George Floyd’s death while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. (Source: Holly Bernstein)
By Mary Rominger | June 5, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 5:50 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — An image is circulating on social media of two Mankato Public Safety officers restraining an individual following the events surrounding George Floyd’s death while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The photo was taken in 2015 and shows current Officer Bill Reinbold and Sgt. Ken Baker, who both are active on the force.

The individual in the photo has requested to remain anonymous, but is cooperating.

Officer Bill Reinbold and Sgt. Ken Baker of Mankato Public Safety are photographed restraining an individual in 2015.
Officer Bill Reinbold and Sgt. Ken Baker of Mankato Public Safety are photographed restraining an individual in 2015. (Source: Triple Falls via anonymous resident from the Mankato area)

Mankato Public Safety confirms an independent outside legal consulting firm is reviewing the situation and will provide their expertise in the coming weeks.

“We want people to have a level of comfort that we are confident in ourselves, but we are also human and we don’t always get things right, so we will take that opportunity and let somebody else take a look so people can be rest assured that it will not be some sort of inside investigation by another officer of an officer, it won’t be human resources against an officer, it will be somebody who is an absolute outsider, objective, who will come in and take a look at the whole situation,” Mankato Public Safety Director Amy Vokal said.

Residents are encouraged to contact Mankato Public Safety to express their concerns, complaints, and inquiries

In addition, Mankato Public Safety encourages residents to call them at (507) 387-8794 if you have inquiries, complaints, and concerns.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.