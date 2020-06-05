Indoor services for restaurants, bars, fitness centers, more can reopen June 10

(KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announces that starting Wednesday, June 10 indoor services in restaurants, bars and gyms may reopen with restrictions.
In a press briefing June 5th Gov. Walz announced “phase III" of the Stay Safe MN plan.
Customers and employees are recommended or required to wear masks and practice social distancing measures in regards to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“We needed to create the space to be able to build up hospital capacity, build up PPE(personal protective equipment) and then probably most importantly, learn how we live with it for the long haul until we get immunity or we get the vaccine. And that’s what Minnesota has been doing and today we are prepared to take that next step in turning that dial,” said Walz.
Occupancy rates are limited by risk, with an overall maximum occupancy of 250 people.
Indoor settings at restaurants, bars, places of worship and salons can operate at 50 percent of capacity.
Pools may also open at 50 percent as health guidance shows the disease does not spread through water.
Fitness centers and indoor entertainment such as theaters and bowling alleys can reopen at 25% capacity.
Games for low contact sports, like tennis, can resume but high contact sports such as basketball will remain practice only for the time being.
In addition outdoor personal gatherings is limited to 25 people and indoor personal gatherings should stay at no more than 10.
