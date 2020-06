Clear sky and moonrise at 9:05 PM Tonight with lows near 58. The sun / cloud mix and breezy Saturday with highs near 82. Cloudy periods and a storm or two Saturday night with lows near 68. Partly cloudy, windy, and more humid Sunday with highs near 90. Partly cloudy, windy, and hot Monday with highs near 96. Storms likely Tuesday with highs near 80.