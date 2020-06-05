Le Sueur County Veterans Officer retires, fellow veteran pays him a surprise visit

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A longtime Le Sueur County Veterans Service Officer and U.S. Army vet retired in Le Center Friday, and a fellow vet he helped many years ago paid him a special visit.
Jim Golgart served Le Sueur County veterans for 20 years and touched the lives of many in his community.
One of those veterans traveled all the way from Fargo to surprise him.
“He saved my life," said Emily Teberg. "I was in a very low spot in my life after the military and he is the one that actually brought me to treatment and stuck with me. He checked on me every day and even to this day he checks on me.”
“For Emily to be here, it just made my day,” said Golgart. “Emily is one that I’ve worked with for probably 15 or more years. She’s kind of been my adopted veteran - that special veteran - and she is very, very special to me. Her and her family are very special to me and it was just great to have her here.”
Golgart said he plans to keep his community and the vets he’s served in his heart as he travels the country with his wife.
