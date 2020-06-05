Local lawmakers react to the death of George Floyd, new legislation possible at potential special session

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New legislation responding to the death of George Floyd could be introduced ahead of a potential special session on June 12th.
Gov. Tim Walz has not yet officially called a special session, but some lawmakers, like Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) have anticipated it since the Minnesota Legislature adjourned on May 18th.
As activists nationwide continue to call for justice, Frentz said new legislation will likely be proposed.
“The bills that will be introduced will discuss topics like changes to the Peace Officer Standards and Training board, changes to the way officers are prosecuted if there is a claim of improper conduct and changes in the way we train and recruit officers," Frentz said.
Frentz said he plans to author or co-author related bills.
Earlier this week, Minnesota’s People of Color and Indigenous Caucus discussed a legislative response to the death of George Floyd.
According to a press release, the caucus is considering legislation that would increase police accountability and transparency, reform the investigation and prosecution of officer-involved deaths, raise standards of conduct and partner officers with the communities they serve.
Sen. Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake) also responded to George Floyd’s death.
“Anybody that watched the video should be appalled at the death. It’s tragic. We need to work on what we can do," he told KEYC News Now.
