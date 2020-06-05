Locals presented opportunities to donate to those in need in the metro-area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the past week, many have answered the call for the needs of Minneapolis and St. Paul residents.
To make that possible, individuals leading the effort have acted as liaisons between Mankato and the metropolitan area.
Present today at Washington Park and on Riverfront Drive, respective organizers set up spots for locals to donate a wide array of items to fulfill personal, household and medical needs.
‘We are both Mankato West grads so, right across the street there which was kind of our initial push behind getting together and helping Mankato give back to the metro areas in need… I saw on social media people were really looking for an avenue to get involved here,” independent organizer to collect donations for the metro-area in need, Sydney Malone said.
“Our stores are stocked, we’re full, we can go and purchase what we need to and run it up there. We have a lot of great volunteers coming down. We just sent out two loads, we have two more people on the road right now bringing more supplies down through the cash donations we’ve raised… A group of us all went up there, people were really thankful. They were super appreciative. It was really heartening to see how their community was also coming together,” independent organizer to collect donations for the metro-area in need Anthony Hauck said.
Organizers said be on the lookout for more opportunities to donate as their efforts will extend into the future.
