Mankato Area Donation/Supply Drive collecting donations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents wanting to give back to communities in the Minneapolis, St. Paul area during this time have the opportunity to drop off donations Friday, June 5th from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.
The Mankato Area Donation/Supply Drive will be accepting donations at 1400 South Riverfront Drive.
People are encouraged to donate packaged items such as oil, milk, flower, sugar, fresh fruit and vegetables, paper towels and diapers.
People can also bring vitamins, ethnic hair care, deodorant and lotion.
