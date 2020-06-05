Mclelland to rival Munson for 23B seat, gets DFL endorsements

Leroy Mcclelland recently announced he will be challenging incumbent Rep. Jeremy Munson for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 23B. (Source: Leroy Mcclelland)
By Jake Rinehart | June 5, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 9:14 PM

SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — Leroy Mcclelland recently announced he will be challenging incumbent Rep. Jeremy Munson for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 23B.

Mclelland, a native of South Bend Township, will be running on the Democratic ticket and has already received the endorsement of the Watonwan County DFL.

In a news release, Mcclelland said he is ready to make much-needed changes to the district and plans on putting his best foot forward to serve constituents.

Mclelland previously served in the Minnesota National Guard and currently serves as a member of the South Bend Township Board of Supervisors.

