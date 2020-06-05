Mclelland to rival Munson for 23B seat, gets DFL endorsements

SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — Leroy Mcclelland recently announced he will be challenging incumbent Rep. Jeremy Munson for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 23B.
Mclelland, a native of South Bend Township, will be running on the Democratic ticket and has already received the endorsement of the Watonwan County DFL.
In a news release, Mcclelland said he is ready to make much-needed changes to the district and plans on putting his best foot forward to serve constituents.
Mclelland previously served in the Minnesota National Guard and currently serves as a member of the South Bend Township Board of Supervisors.
