MDH: 712 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 21,864 patients no longer isolated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 712 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total number to 26,273.
There have been 33 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,148. There are 21,864 people who are no longer isolated.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 922.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 5, there are 478 people hospitalized, 220 in ICU.
3,289 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 322,340.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 21,095 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 12,510 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been two additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 591.
179,815 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
