Minnesota Farmfest 2020 cancelled, virtual participation options in the works

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Friday, Minnesota Farmfest announced the cancellation of Farmfest this year.
Minnesota Farmfest says they made the decision with heavy hearts. The decision was made due to safety and health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, Minnesota Farmfest says that they understand the impact this has on the ag community, but it’s the right decision to make in these uncertain times.
A portion of Farmfest’s events are going virtual. Political debates, listening sessions and public forums will be made available to the public. A direct link to sign-up for updates on the virtual opportunities can be found here.
