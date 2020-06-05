New Ulm offers community scavenger hunt

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Heart of New Ulm in partnership with Ameriprise Financial, New Ulm Historical Society and New Ulm Chamber of Commerce created a community scavenger hunt, offering families a fun, socially distant activity.
Clues are available by downloading the GooseChase app, that will lead participants to a various spots throughout the community. There a picture for proof must be snapped of the 25 locations.
“It’s all virtual you can do it with social distancing, it’s just a great way for families to get out and be active as well as learn about the rich history and all the great things that New Ulm has to offer," said New Ulm Medical Center and Heart of New Ulm Community Health Programs Coordinator Jen Maurer
The hunt is active now until June 19th. Each person or team completing the missions will be entered into a drawing for $100 or $50 dollars. More information can be found here.
