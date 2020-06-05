Pickell commits to wrestle at Augsburg

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — One of the area’s top wrestlers just inked his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at the collegiate level.
Mankato West’s Charlie Pickell is going to Division III powerhouse Augsburg, a team that’s won 13 national titles.
“It seemed like the right place for me, I’m really happy about it and excited. They’ve had a lot of success with wrestlers,” Pickell said.
The three-time state champion is ready to embrace the grind of collegiate wrestling.
“It’s basically a 24/7 schedule once you get to collegiate wrestling, and it becomes a lifestyle.”
Pickell capped off his high school career as a state champion and piled up around 250 wins in a Scarlet uniform.
The wrestler will try to continue that dominance at the next level in hopes of wrestling for national titles in college.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.