South Central College plans to welcome back students for fall semester

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is gearing up for its fall semester and plans to welcome students back for face-to-face classes.
SCC plans to continue its three-course methods with on-campus and online classes including a hybrid method that combines in-person and online instruction.
Some students have already returned to finish the spring semester which is allowed under the governor’s Executive Order 20-50.
“The cool thing bout it is when they finish in the next couple of weeks we’ll have more nurses,” said President of South Central College Dr. Annette Parker. “We’ll have more high-demand employees in agriculture and advanced manufacturing that’ll be ready to with our employers regionally.”
SCC’s fall semester begins August 24 and registration is now open to students.
