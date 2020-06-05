Suspects sought in crime spree in Arlington

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Arlington Police Department looking for suspects involved in a string of crimes reported by homeowners throughout the city.
Authorities say they’ve received multiple calls in the last few weeks of juveniles tampering with vehicles, pounding on doors, throwing rocks at houses, and moving cars.
Officials say the juveniles have fled from police multiple times.
An investigation found a large group of white and Hispanic male teens may be responsible. Three members of the group have been identified.
Officials say the group tends to be seen after dark between 11:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department by calling 507-964-2378.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.