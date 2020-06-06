Camp Rec N’ Read adapts to COVID-19 to help children with reading, writing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — There are many activities that people associate the season of summer with, and summer camps are one of them.
Rec N’ Read is a prime example of that, even though they may not operate as a traditional summer camp.
Rec N’ Read, which is a part of Camp Maverick, takes place from June 8 through June 26. This three-week excursion helps children who have struggled with reading, writing and literacy grow their craft.
“Typically we have a face-to-face camp with children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade who have, in the past, struggled with reading, and writing, and we combined recreation and literacy activities throughout the month of June for these kids," said Brooke Burk, camp co-director.
Burk discusses the fact that they created this camp to decrease the learning gap that was being seen in the months without school. Burk and the Minnesota State University, Mankato student counselors have been working hard to get their normally face-to-face summer camp transferred to all online.
“I am in charge of the different games that we plan for the kids, we have been editing a ton of videos and putting online via YouTube channel, and a website called Padlit where the kids will access these videos, and learn how to play different games,” explained Ethan Tracy, camp co-director and MSU Mankato student.
Some materials in the registration kits are water balloons, chalk, tie-dye, slime, beach ball with words, invisible ink, and many more interactive crafts.
Camp Maverick currently has space available, which can fit 40 elementary-aged children each week.
Even though it’s not how Rec N’ Read thought their program was going to go, one thing is for sure: they are still happy about teaching the kids about playing outside and with others.
Visit the Camp Rec N’ Read website for more information or to register your child for their summer program.
