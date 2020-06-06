Drive-in family movie showing comes to North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members looking for some family entertainment, have the opportunity to view a movie in North Mankato, drive-in style.
North Mankato Taylor Library is hosting a drive-in movie showing of Aladdin on Friday, June 12th. To safely practice social distancing, attendees must remain in their vehicles. Parking starts at 8:30 p.m. in the South Central blue parking lot and the movie is set to start at dusk.
Viewers are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, sit back and enjoy.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.