Local woman’s organization provides food,supplies for babies cost free

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A local Mankato woman’s initiative is helping feed and provide supplies for babies.
Stacey Tabor began the organization Feeding Every Baby Inc. in 2016, after the birth of her own child. When Tabor didn’t qualify for traditional assistance she received help from free baby formula samples from the community.
To give back she began the non-profit, providing baby supplies ranging from food, diapers, formula and more to those in need, cost free.
“Covid-19 has pretty much increased our demand by a thousand percent. If anyone needs help please contact me I’m more than willing to help anyone. There are no income restrictions or use of other programs. I won’t turn anyone away,”said Tabor.
Items are first come first serve and are available for weekly curbside pick-up on Sundays from 3 to 5 p.m. at the U-haul storage at 1721 Madison Avenue in Mankato.
The organization is run 100% by donations. Donated items can be dropped off anytime at the AmericInn hotel front desk or during store hours at Creekside Boutique in Mankato.
In addition money donations are also accepted at the boutique or online.
For more information and updates, visit Feeding Every Baby Inc.'s Facebook page.
