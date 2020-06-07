A trio of college students initiate shoe drive for countries in need

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca native Dayna Swancutt and three of her college friends are exploring ways to donate ahead of their mission trip to Guatemala.
“This is through University of Wisconsin Lacrosse, um the trip is the fundraiser is not, with the fundraiser I’m doing it with two of my roommates who are also going on the trip, and one is located in Jordan, Minnesota, and the other is located in New Berlin, Wisconsin, "student Swancutt said.
Swancutt, Lydia Plechaty and Mary Sommers are partnering with the organization; Funds2orgs, to collect gently used shoes which will be donated to countries in nees, including Guatemala.
The fundraiser is active from now until July 14th.
“I guess our goal is 5,000, we are about at 4,000 with a month to go, so we’re super happy about that. Hoping we can surpass our goal,” Swancutt said.
The shoes that qualify include, but are not limited to: cleats, heels, flats and tennis shoes.
Swancutt says she's excited to get the opportunity to give to the Guatemalan community, and take one step forward towards her future.
“Ya, we’re super excited, we’ve been looking into going on something like this. We’re all somehow medical related in our majors, so we thought that this would be a perfect opportunity to not only have fun, but give back to the Guatemala community. So, being able to work in that setting will help me not only to apply to Occupational Therapy schools, but also just give me that experience for one step forward," Swancutt said.
To donate visit this link.
