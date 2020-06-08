City Council increases funding for Greater Mankato Diversity Council

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council increased funding for the Greater Mankato Diversity Council Monday to jumpstart an initiative that drives community equity and economic empowerment.
The City Council approved the adoption and authorization to use existing Race Equity and Leadership funds to fund external organizations to reduce racial inequity in the Mankato region.
The adoption provides an additional $15,750 to the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
The two main goals of the initiative are to provide community equity and economic empowerment for small, local minority and women-owned companies.
“It’s the jumpstart to keep moving forward and accelerate work to take the action within the community which is a necessary thing to do, rather than just have words of support, but to actually sort of take action and bring this to the larger community. Rather than just in our organization," said deputy city manager Alison Zelms.
The adoption calls for the city to annually fund $31,500 with half of that being the current annual contribution.
Despite being funded by the city, the initiative isn't city-led but community-driven.
“We are in the midst of a time in which we have to look at going forward differently," said Greater Mankato Executive Director Bukata Hayes. "I think this is one of those ways of doing that. Trying to get marginalized voices within communities to be at the table, find a way to be heard and amplify and I see this as one of those ways to do that.”
The funds are directed to the Greater Mankato Diversity Council and authorize GMDC as the area leader to convene and advocate for these initiatives.
“In this case, I think we have to look at a different way of addressing the issues around inequities, racial inequalities and racial equity because it’s a very complex issue and problem. It impacts, truthfully, all facets of our existence in Mankato and also within our nation," said Hayes.
The resolution is a part of the Greater Mankato Communities of Inclusion Statement, signed in October 2019 and approved Monday.
