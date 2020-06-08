COVID-19 outbreak reported at Faribault state prison

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Corrections announcing an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Faribault state prison.
Officials say they were notified of the first positive test result in late May.
Last week, they announced at least 56 more people tested positive. 22 tested negative.
Officials say 15 test results were still pending and all those that tested positive were either asymptomatic or experience mild symptoms.
The positive cases are among individuals who all live in the same living unit.
The facility says it has put safety measures in place in order to contain further spread.
The prison has a total of about 1800 inmates.
