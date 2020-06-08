The Docket: Minnesota lawmakers prepare for special session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - All eyes are on the Minnesota Capitol this week as state lawmakers wait for Gov. Tim Walz to potentially call a special session by this Friday.
Lawmakers have a lot to think about this week, but here’s how a special session works.
Any special session must be called by the governor.
After that, the legislators decide how long the session will last.
A special session also stands on its own.
That means that it is separate from previous sessions and new bills need to be introduced.
A two-thirds majority vote is also required by both the House and the Senate for legislation to pass.
Three weeks after the House and Senate adjourned, legislators could be back in session.
Both Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL - St. Peter) and Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) said typically, the House and Senate come to a pre-agreement for a special session, but neither have heard of any yet.
Brand said there are still plenty of items to address.
This includes picking back up on COVID-19 legislation.
“You know, our communities need to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, still. There are still jobs and local projects, of which I’ve already introduced those projects through the bonding bill. And then of course there are reform measures for our police and our criminal justice system that we have to address," Brand said.
Munson also has bills he would like to see go through.
“I had a bill called Cassie’s Law that would provide neuropsychological exams for people that are convicted of crimes that have had traumatic brain injuries. As far as absolutely important to pass, I know I’ve got a very important infrastructure bill for Vernon Center for wastewater piping," Munson said.
Right now, Walz’s peacetime emergency is set to tentatively expire on June 12th, another topic Munson said could be debated this week.
Munson has filed a lawsuit against Walz to end his emergency powers.
“I’m looking forward to ending this type of power for the governor so that he can’t turn the knobs up on his restrictions on freedom," he said.
Lawmakers could also take up the future of a bonding bill.
During the regular session, House Republicans blocked the bonding bill, which they said they would do unless Walz ended his peacetime emergency powers.
“Hopefully things have changed in the House GOP and we’ve got some partners that are willing to work," Brand said.
The possible special session also comes two weeks after the death of George Floyd.
Earlier this week, Minnesota’s People of Color and Indigenous Caucus discussed a legislative response.
“If we don’t tackle that last part, I don’t know why we’re even there at the Legislature coming back," Brand said.
Munson said he believes those policy decisions should go to local city governments.
“I don’t believe that the state should be putting into statute mandates on all police departments across the state when it comes to how they pay their officers or other types of reforms," he said.
