Former police officer Derek Chauvin in Court Monday
By KEYC News Now Online Staff | June 8, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT - Updated June 8 at 10:03 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The former police officer accused of second-degree murder for the death of George Floyd is due in court Monday.

Derek Chauvin will appear virtually before a judge this afternoon. That’s according to jail records and a spokesperson for the Hennepin County court.

The former Minneapolis police officer is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. He faces a second-degree manslaughter charge along with the murder allegation.

Three ex-officers who were with him are accused of aiding and abetting him.

