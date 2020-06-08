Former police officer Derek Chauvin in Court Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The former police officer accused of second-degree murder for the death of George Floyd is due in court Monday.
Derek Chauvin will appear virtually before a judge this afternoon. That’s according to jail records and a spokesperson for the Hennepin County court.
The former Minneapolis police officer is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. He faces a second-degree manslaughter charge along with the murder allegation.
Three ex-officers who were with him are accused of aiding and abetting him.
