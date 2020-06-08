Mankato City Council to discuss funding aiming to reduce racial inequity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night, the Mankato City Council will discuss providing funds for external organizations to reduce racial inequity in the Greater Mankato Area.
According to the City Manager’s Report, this would provide over $15,000 to the Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
The funding is intended to help implement a work plan.
There is also funding proposed to help create a start-up office space and provide equipment to the South Sudanese Community of Minnesota.
