Martin County residents receive large free food drop, as part of COVID-19 relief

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) -Semi trucks full of food products, were distributed to Martin County Residents in Fairmont, at no cost, as part of a Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
Cars lined up at the Fairmont high school parking lot, to receive items. The food drop was open to all Martin County residents, with no income guidelines. The final result, serving 627 families for a total of 1,827 people.
Through information provided by the state, the U.S. Department of Agriculture determined that Martin County has a need for a Coronavirus Assistance Program, which distributes food assistance.
“One box is produce, one box is dairy products and the third is meat product, chicken and pork. So every family coming through gets three boxes,” said Fairmont Heaven’s Table Food Shelf manager, Greta Lintelman.
The food drop, hosted by Heaven’s Table Food Shelf in Fairmont was made possible through Second Harvest Heartland, a food bank in the Twin Cities, that brought enough food to feed 700 families.
